I enthusiastically support passage of both AJUSD’s Prop 432 bond and Prop 433 override in the upcoming November election, and following are reasons for doing so.
The last time our schools received approval for a bond was in 2004 – fifteen years ago! Our schools need help and they need it now.
As a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council, over the last several months, I’ve visited our AJUSD facilities and observed the undeniable need for funding to improve safety and academic materials at our community’s schools. I don’t have children in school. I’m retired and on fixed income, but I know that our district’s school children deserve funding for safer facilities and up-to-date academic materials and technology.
Good schools are the anchor for healthy communities. They attract families seeking a place to call home. Families attract entrepreneurs to provide goods and services, which lead to vibrant communities that promote improved quality of life for all.
At a time when our economy is facing increased global competition, we must ensure that all students have access to a learning environment where children gain skill sets they can use to pursue higher education or training for entry into the world of work. Schools provide the basic foundation for everyone to become productive members of society.
Moreover, well-educated income-earners provide financial underpinning for a growing segment of seniors’ pensions and safety-net services.
Our public school system is a core American value and deserves the support from all segments of our community. Everybody gains from a well educated and productive workforce.
Parents of school children, civic-minded citizens, and retirees – all of us are beneficiaries of public schools and all of us should support our schools at this time of need.
Please vote for our children and for our community.
Vote Yes for the bond! Vote Yes for the override!
