As a retired senior living on a fixed income, I am so grateful for Medicare; however, people need to know that this safety net is great but doesn’t always cover everything. Many people have found that after an emergency room or urgent care visit, they are startled when months later they receive a medical bill.
Congress has begun looking into these “surprise” medical bills. They happen to both the privately insured and Medicare (anyone who is insured). These happen as a result if their insurance company denies charges for the emergency room doctors, lab work or other services. Usually the insurance company denies coverage on the basis that these charges are out-of-network, but in an emergency the patient has no choice but to receive the services rendered in that situation.
There has been no remedy for these charges other than the patient to pay whatever the amount charged, and this can be huge. On my income, it could be devastating.
New York state has had some success in creating an arbitration/dispute resolution structure. This involves the insurance companies and doctors, not the patients. Perhaps it would be a good idea for Arizona to investigate this remedy.
