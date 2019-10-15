Earlier this summer I read something in your paper about surprise medical bills. As a senior citizen, I’m always interested in any healthcare news, but I didn’t know exactly what this meant; however, lately we’ve been inundated with radio ads which warn that Congress is beginning to act on this issue and to beware of making a bad problem worse.
Now I know these bills come weeks after an emergency. Their insurer denies some (or all) of the charges because they are out-of-network. You don’t get to make choices in an emergency, especially if you live in rural areas. You are at the mercy of the hospital nearest you
The ads advise that the prosperous insurance industry need to adhere to guidelines that assure doctors and hospitals be adequately reimbursed so patients don’t go bankrupt as a result of an unplanned medical bill.
We need more information about these bills and what Congress can do to re-direct insurance companies they regulate to adequately fund hospitals and doctors. If they don’t, we are in danger of losing our rural hospitals and doctors.
