I am asking the voters of Apache Junction to vote yes to the bond election and the capital overide election. I am a teacher and a mother of a student within the school district. As a teacher, I am very proud to have worked in this district for the past 17 years. I have had the pleasure to work with some amazing individuals throughout the years that are still in this district and still committed to make it the best it can be. We believe in the vision and need your help in making it possible.
As a mother of a student, I want what is best for my child, like so many other parents in this district. We need to upgrade our curriculum, make campus improvements and increase the safety and security among our campuses.
I have also called Apache Junction home for the last 22 years. As a community member in Apache Junction, I want to see this community flourish. Investing in our school district will encourage more families and businesses to come here. I am asking you to please invest in our community and our children by voting yes.
