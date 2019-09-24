This is pertaining to the man who saved my life on July 27th of this year, at around 7 in the morning. A pit bull was viciously attacking me & bit me in 6 different places on backs of both my legs and left buttock trying to get my dog who I was holding. I was screaming for help and he came out of nowhere & grabbed my dog and pushed me behind him. He put himself in harms way & fended of the pit bull by kicking and screaming. He even tried knocking on the door of the owner of the pit bull to no avail. The pit bull finally ran off. The man told me to sit down on someone’s porch steps and he put a tourniquet on my right leg, which was profusely bleeding. He used plastic bags & some sticks he found for my tourniquet. I do not know where he lives but I hope he reads the paper. I’m healing nicely. Just traumatized about pit bulls. Thank you so much for what you did for me and my dog. And for saving my life. Had he not helped me I’m sure it would have ended badly. Thank you, dear stranger.
