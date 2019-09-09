They come from the north when their summer is done
End up in Arizona to bask in the sun
Their RVs packed full with vehicles in tow
They make the long journey to run away from the snow
35 in the fast lane is as fast as they go
They think “traffic seems light in Arizona, don’t cha know.”
Eight miles of traffic, then nine and then ten
The North to South convoy has started again
The lines will get longer and slower to shop
Gonna have to wait 5 months before it will stop
Their accents tell where they go back to in May
Chicago, Minnesota and don’t forget Canada ay
Yes they help commerce when down South they do roam
But still, just can’t wait, till the day they go home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.