They come from the north when their summer is done

End up in Arizona to bask in the sun

Their RVs packed full with vehicles in tow

They make the long journey to run away from the snow

35 in the fast lane is as fast as they go

They think “traffic seems light in Arizona, don’t cha know.”

Eight miles of traffic, then nine and then ten

The North to South convoy has started again

The lines will get longer and slower to shop

Gonna have to wait 5 months before it will stop

Their accents tell where they go back to in May

Chicago, Minnesota and don’t forget Canada ay

Yes they help commerce when down South they do roam

But still, just can’t wait, till the day they go home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.