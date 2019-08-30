It’s been a while since I’ve written to The News and to start with, I am a member of the NRA. I only get the magazine and don’t do anything political. The last time I voted was to elect McGovern.
To Ms. Schmidt: I feel sorry for what you had to go through. No one deserves that. There’s not a whole lot of respect in our country. Outside of a speeding ticket in 1971, 68 in a 65 zone, I have never been arrested.
Some of the tragic mass shootings that brought sadness and grief to all of us could have been prevented. Not all, but some. We have had background checks for over 40 years, not just whether or not they might be a danger, but really check ‘em out. No NRA member has ever gone on a rampage that I know of, and there are millions of us.
I don’t trust anyone in politics. Impeach Trump? Well at least he’s not going to take my Second Amendment from me. When the USA is disarmed, my country will be no more. There’s a few out there that say it’ll bring peace to the world. BS. If peace is what China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and many others want, why is it that they have thousands of military divisions ready to go? I look at them as vultures in trees wring their hands, just waiting for the USA to disarm.
I took an oath to protect my country and you know the rest. Anyone who takes that oath and goes into a government office, hand on Bible and starts to take my freedoms away from me, I consider a Nazi or Commie.
I consider the last president and his attorney general should be in prison as accomplices to murder! How so? Fast and Furious. They sell full-auto guns to drug cartels that come back and murder border patrolman Brian Terry. They say only 1,250 were sold, I say the government lies and it was more like 20,000. How many of those were used in mass shootings? FBI and others say it is just an embarrassment. That was swept under the rug real fast.
