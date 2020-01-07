For years, there have been some fence sections along the Bush Hwy, keeping horses in and people out or vice versa; it didn’t make much sense. But the fences were unbarbed wire, friendly to both humans and horses. In fact, any horseman knows that horses can be badly injured by barbed wire, and no horseman (or woman) worth their salt would use barbs around horses.
Now, in the last 2 weeks, Tonto (USFS) has erected a new 4 strand barbed wire fence along the North side of Bush; and Tonto left piles of old wire and old posts for horses to get tangled in. Not only that, but Tonto closed off several hiker/horse access points that have been used by both for years. What is Tonto trying to do with our Wild Horses!?
Pretty obvious to me that the USFS has too much money, and too little savy to even do a proper fencing job! And obvious, too, that it dislikes our wild horses.
I chatted with a SALT Wild Horse Management gal on the trail. She advised that they had begged Tonto not to use barbed wire and to imporove access/egress points for horses along the Bush Hwy – all to no avail.
So,you’d better get out and see the magnificent Salt River Wild Horses while you can; cause if Tonto has it’s way, the herd will be greatly diminished by culling and sterilization and also now by getting snarled in barbed wire fencing as they get frightened by trucks and sirens etc.
D H Oborne, Apache Junction
