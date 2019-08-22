I must say I am very unhappy with the council’s decision on trash service. I understand we have way too many trucks running our neighborhood streets. I currently have RAD and have had them for at least 10 years. RAD had tried to address the quantity of trucks by reducing service to once a week.
From my personal experience Republic has the worst trucks running out streets. I know they run the Dump. Was this part of the consideration? Not real happy with their drivers. In fact there are minimal residents in my neighborhood that use them.
Waste Management does have clean trucks and courteous drivers. I used them and lost the love over 10 years ago when pricing kept increasing.
RAD has the facility in Apache Junction. A lot of people who work there live in Apache Junction. Their drivers are very courteous. This company is used by the majority of my neighborhood. I don’t want to lose RAD. You have a program that says buy/shop local. Isn’t using RAD local? Waste Management is not nor is Republic. The only thing Republic does is run the Dump.
I would like to propose a citizen survey of sorts to decide this issue. In fairness to competition perhaps we should reduce the companies to 2 instead of 3. Keeping RAD supports Apache Junction citizens in more ways than one. We don’t want to increase the unemployment rate here either. I would like to see this tabled until January or February to enable our winter residents to have a voice. I also think this was done without considering the wants/needs of our residents.
I know you’ve seen the mailing about the “Monopolized Trash Service.” They are correct on the pricing. Unless you can guarantee no rate increase for the 10 year contract this is not a great deal.
