I have found out that Apache Junction went with Republic services for their Commercial Services. With that prior RFP there had been virtually “pennies” cost difference between the two bidders? Now Republic is getting this contract? City of Apache Junction gets $1.50/ton of trash dumped at Republic landfill? If this is the case then the City will have an increased financial benefit from this contract with Republic. Republic seems to be virtually becoming a “monopoly” trash service provider. Perception?? It may be just a matter of “perception” , but I hope, I am not the only one that sees an issue and believes things need to slow way down and get more information (i.e.: survey of citizens) from the people. Citizens are the ones who ultimately are paying the bills for the next 8 + 2 years potentially.
I do see that there has been a Public Information Session scheduled for Nov 6th at the Multigenerational Center and look forward to that event. I would prefer to see a panel discussion vs a one-on-one format with the public, which would provide a more diverse level of information to all attending vs one-on-one. Lots of hurdles to navigate here in Apache Junction nowadays and I hope the citizens of the City, like myself, will come out and voice their questions and any concerns they have on the Trash Contract proposal with Republic Services and the Council keeps an open mind to what they hear from their constituents.
