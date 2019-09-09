I would like to speak about the city’s intent to contract with Republic Services as the exclusive service provider for the city’s new solid waste program.
I view the dissenting opinions as the lack of clear and concise communications between the city and its residents. I know that I have sat in on meetings where high levels of this idea were proposed, but no details were ever offered.
My opinion as such is that this solid waste program is a natural progression for the city as it grows. However, I’m not sure if this is the right time or the scope as we move forward.
I would like for you all to consider the following prior to any contractual obligations you may deem “in our best interest”.
Know that a full 1/3 of our city is made up of senior citizens.
Statics show: The average household age for our community is 53 years old; the average household size for our city is 2.3 people per household; we are a poor community with household incomes that average of $39,000 per year; that 20% of our community live in poverty. (statics per city data web site updated in 2016).
Is this the most important issue confronting our community? I don’t think so. This council’s energy would be better spent on figuring out a way to fix the city streets around the US-60 and Ironwood interchange. This has the potential to impact a greater number of people in our community at a higher level. It is long overdue. To facilitate this goal I would encourage someone in a decision-making capacity to attend the monthly ADOT meetings to allow for Apache Junction representation in this matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.