Well, once again we have a huge traffic jam with traffic back up for miles due to an accident on the 60 near Gold Canyon. Why? Because there is no alternative route in or out of the area. When is ADOT going to wise up and realize there should be traffic alternatives in case of emergencies. A simple solution: Connect Baseline to Superstition Mountain Drive. At least that way there would be at least one other way in and out.

