Barbed wire was invented in De Kalb, Illinois in 1874 for the fencing of range cattle. The barb spacing, fence height, post seperation etc etc was designed for cattle; not for horses. In fact, several countries, including France have outlawed barbed wire.
But, now the USFS Tonto has decided (I'm not using the term "in their wisdom") to use barbed wire fencing on the Salt horse preserve; instead of continuing the usage of 'horse wire'( non barbed) fencing that they have used for years. This recent decision must be attribued to the Tonto Chief Ranger, not to the Director of the USFS, or The Interior Secretary.
In the very recent escapade to fence out/in our horses, Tonto has closed horse access to much of the traditional range and water sources, so the horses have been gathering at their old Bush crossing sites, and the combination of herd pressure (each stud is very protective of his band), natural wildness, noisey and speeding vehicles in close proximity, and yes, new 4 strand barbed wire designed for cattle; turned this once-pastoral setting into a dangerous situation. Only the horses will lose; not the Rangers, unless public outcry is forthcoming; or the Director intervenes.
Clearly, what is needed is to reduce the speed limit on this small section of hiway; remove the new barbed wire fencing; remove most of the latching gates which preclude horse crossing, and erect a Stop sign at the Phon De Sutton entry...and possibly at other spots as well; so horses, hikers, and bikers may cross in safety. This will result in saving the lives of our horses, and the lives of heedless speeders.
C'mon Tonto lets save our Salt River herd, not maim and kill them.
