I hope there is a reader or some expert who is able to explain why the price of regular gasoline is about $3.00 a gallon for this area. My wife and I recently made a trip to the state of Florida in December. The price for a gallon there ranged from $2.19 to $2.39 and that included prices on International Drive. International Drive in Orlando is noted for many of the attractions. Also on Tuesday the 7th of January we visited relatives in Green Valley AZ and the price for a gallon in that area was in the range of $2.39 to $2.43. What is going on in this area and why do we have to pay about $.60 a gallon more for the same product less than 100 miles away? Even cities as close to us like Florence and Coolidge prices are lower than we are here. I would like an answer that I can understand and no double talk.
Gary Gehlen, Apache Junction
