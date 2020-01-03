I am extremely disappointed with the State of Arizona, Pinal County and Apache Junction in particular, in regards to what it offers for Veterans. By that I mean property tax exemptions and other services. With the exception of the MVD, and the exemption for 100% totally and permanently they offer on vehicle registrations, the threshold for any exemptions of that status is totally absurd. One has to be pretty much destitute to receive any break at all. The income basis is so low it’s pathetic. I call upon the State of Arizona, Pinal County and the city of Apache Junction to show just how “veteran-friendly” you may claim to be and show your patriotism by relaxing your “rules” and giving those qualified what the majority of other states offers to their veterans. They show respect for their veteran population so step up and show yours.
Jeffrey Blewitt, Gold Canyon, Az.
