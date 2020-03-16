Most of us enjoy living in this part of the valley for the solitude, quiet, dark skies and beauty. We also enjoy not having the limitations of an HOA. Unfortunately there are those that have no appreciation for the good fortune to be living in the shadow of the Superstitions. Those that come from the valley to escape HOAs think that gives them the right to disrespect neighbors and the land around them. To clear every tree and brush to create a dirt track for motorbikes and atv’s to ride in circles endlessly revving engines with up to 6 riders at a time. We’re surrounded by trails designated for these activities, yet they choose to harass neighbors and disrespect nature by riding in circles around their house. These are adults. Clearly with nothing better to do and without decency or common sense to allow their neighbors to enjoy the solitude that they came here to enjoy. While we certainly would not suggest an HOA as a solution, there has to be some recourse to curb these public nuisance activities.
Skip Jones, Apache Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.