Your front page story by Dana Trumbull was colorful, but misleading, coverage. Marathons are 26.2 Miles, not K’s. (The “.2” is because the Queen wanted the London Marathon to end at Buckingham Palace so she could view it from her balcony.) [*Editor’s Note: Thank you, Darch, for the correction!]
There were well over 2500 runners in this community event; totally volunteer run; one of the very few in the world. (Most, like the Sprouts Mesa Marathon, appear to line corporate pockets and employ many staff, rather than being solely volunteer-driven.)
And the LD Marathon is also unique in that the first 6 miles, from Peralta to SR-60, are on gravel/dirt road – with the magnificent Superstitions at sunrise being so resplendent to the many visiting runners; runners from as far away as India and including virtually every State and Province.
So, hats off to the many AJ volunteer groups that made ‘20 the best yet; with three distance events sold out and likely with record profits, 100% of which go to local sports groups and charities.
Darch Oborne, Apache Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.