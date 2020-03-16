During the past couple of weeks I’ve been viewing two historical documentaries on television, one about George Washington the other about John Adams. Watching these men and those around them struggle to create our Republic makes one thing painfully clear: we’ve gone from true statesmen who placed the good of our nation first and foremost to clowns and buffoons who put their own self interest above all else. Our Founding Fathers must be turning over in their graves.
Barry Goldstein, Apache Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.