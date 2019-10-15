Pinal County has the second highest property tax rate in the state of Arizona. My property tax for 2019 is $2,301. Of that amount, $747 supports the AJUSD and $363 goes to Pinal County Junior Colleges. So 48% of my tax dollars already supports education. I guess that’s not enough. There are only 5,000 students in a school district that contains 3 grammar schools, 1 middle school and 1 high school. Voters should remember that two schools were built in the district at a cost of millions of dollars (Thunder Mountain Middle School and Gold Canyon Elementary School). They were closed in 2012. Wouldn’t that money have been better spent on upgrading the existing school facilities? I guess not. This represents a complete lack of institutional control and accountability.
The Apache Junction food bank provides 14,000 families with healthy food for about 5 days monthly. After paying living expenses and other bills, this food donation can make the difference on whether they eat that month or not. The US Census Bureau estimates that 20% of the population in Apache Junction lives below the poverty line. The funding proposed for these bond issues is presented as a trivial amount. Nothing could be further from the truth. The real total cost of the bond issue is estimated at $93 million, or $18,600 per student. Someone needs to speak up for these citizens, so I will. Make your voice heard at the ballot box and Vote No on Propositions 432 and 433.
