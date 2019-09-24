Recent articles have advocated voting in favor of the AJUSD bond and capital override proposals in the November 5th election. Proponents argue these excess expenditures are needed as an investment in the community, tugging at our heart strings with phrases like “OUR children” and the idea it will bring more jobs to AJ.
As a year-round resident, I urge you to vote against both the bond and the override.
First, good stewardship is needed for what has already been allotted by taxes and budgets. Repayment of the bond is estimated to add an average of $144 per year to our tax bill, which already provides funds to schools. The tax override is a not-so-innocent form of deficit spending.
Mission Insight demographics indicate the student population in AJUSD will increase by about 4,000 over each of the 5-year periods, 2018-2028. In contrast, residents 55 and older, many on fixed incomes, will increase 3-fold more for the same periods. Tax revenue from new homes and businesses is predicted to increase.
A biblical parable teaches we must first be faithful in what we have before we are given more. Available resources have improved student scores and teacher retention. In other areas, school property has been sold and misuse of AJUSD funds has occurred. The track record is murky. Building a “field of dreams” for the school district through additional taxation promotes deficit spending without a realistic vision.
I urge you to vote against the AJUSD bond and override proposals.
