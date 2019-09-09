I am writing in response to Lee Gladden of AJ whose letter I found to be downright incredulous. Mr. Gladden wrote in to condemn gun control, the Obama administration, the present state of politics and his perceived loss of freedom. Mr Gladden, you stated that you haven’t voted since McGovern. That sir, was in 1972, forty-seven years ago. Your lack of participation in our democracy speaks volumes about how little you care about this country. For you to complain about the issues facing us today while proudly standing by and not voting is an affront to the men and women who died for this right. You sir, lost the right to complain back in ‘72 when you gave up.

