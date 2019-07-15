I recently read the article about the Tonto National Forest resuming control of the firefighting operations of the Woodbury Fire. I am glad to see so much progress in the containment of the fire. We all love this desert that we live in and hate to see it set ablaze. People need to be more careful when dealing with fire in the desert. The fire danger is very high and many people are unaware.
This has been the fifth largest fire in Arizona’s history and it is right in our backyard. Luckily no one was hurt and no structures were destroyed but think of all of the plants and wildlife that suffered from one persons carelessness. I know that the firefighting operations are still underway, but is there any timeline as to when SR88 and the Tonto National Forest will be reopened?
Let us hope that we do not have to deal with large fires like this or at least less and less in the future, thank you to everyone who has helped in the process of extinguishing this fire.
