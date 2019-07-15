Everything seems political these days, and with good reason. There’s a lot of partisanship and it seems as if there’s no end in sight.
But one area where our elected officials deserve credit is in funding our military. This process of authorizing funds rises above the political fray and was the case when the Senate recently passed their defense budget.
Senator McSally and Senator Sinema both deserve credit for providing critical funds for both our country’s defense as well as our state’s military installations. They worked together to fund the important F-35 Fighter Jet that is leading the world in air combat capabilities. They also helped to fund mental health services for our country’s veterans, and secured funding to modernize our bases.
It’s very easy to complain about the job that Congress does, but in this case, both of our Senators showed tremendous leadership.
