My education began in a one-room schoolhouse with one teacher for six grades. The rudiments of learning in that one room were reading, writing and arithmetic. Seven decades later, that same pedagogical world is bursting with unimaginable technology. Flying cars and hoverbikes are already on sale worldwide. Cities in Asia are run by “City Brain” that resolves issues releated to water supply, energy, and real-time traffic flow. Alledgedly, technology doubles every 11 months, and 65% of current teens and 20-somethings will work in careers that don’t exist today. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the wave of the future, a surge that will eventually envelope every aspect of human life. The categories of expertise that will be needed in these areas of applied sciences is, at the moment, ineffable.
This is the world our students of today will have to prepare for if they are to succeed. The state legislature has decreased school budgets significantly and left the void up to us - the local taxpayer. Stated succinctly, the AJUSD needs money if they are to succeed in getting our children ready for the future. If we support America, we must support our children. Let’s vote YES on the AJUSD Budget Override.
