I am voting in favor of the Apache Junction Unified School District (AJUSD) bond and capitol override propositions. If our state legislature would fund education adequately it would not be necessary to stick it to us property owners. They are the reason Arizona schools remain close to last in almost every measure, especially in education funding.
We don’t have to like it, but it is our responsibility as community members to invest in our communities, even when our legislature chooses not to.
The legislature and the state’s School Facilities Board have not adequately funded building/equipment maintenance and growth for many years. This has caused deteriorating facilities, technology shortfalls, unsafe security systems, and an antiquated transportation fleet. A YES vote on the AJUSD bond election this November will provide AJUSD funding for much needed campus repairs, renovations, and more energy-efficient systems. It will also allow the district to invest in necessary technology, implement critical safety measures, and replace an aging bus fleet.
The legislature’s failure to provide adequate funding also forces school districts to ask property owners to approve funding a budget override necessary to update curriculum, library books, STEM materials and extracurricular equipment. Many districts already have a current override in place so that they can keep pace with current educational methods. AJUSD’s last override was in 2003 and it was only for Maintenance and Operations.
Please join me in supporting the AJUSD bond and capitol override elections. By voting YES, we will send a clear message to our youth that they are important to us, worthy of our investment and deserve a prosperous future. We can do better than this for the children in our community.
But it should also send a message to our elected representatives that we want them to fund our schools adequately. I urge you to tell them that unless they vote to improve education funding, you will not be voting for them. You can find out how to contact them by first finding your district at: https://azredistricting.org/districtlocator/ - then, to determine your Representative in the House: https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/?body=H and for Senate Members: https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/?body=S. Contact information for them is included.
