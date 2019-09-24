“Gun Violence Epidemic” by Roberto Reveles is emotional hysteria—and untruthful.
First, murder rates today are half of what they were 20 and 40 years ago—50% less.
By including suicides, Reveles tries to distort the truth and inflate the numbers regarding “gun violence.” Suicide is not “gun violence.”
As for Centers for Disease Control statistics, there are plenty already: Americans use guns more than one million times a year to defend themselves and their families. Rifles kill one (1) person a day. Medical malpractice kills 685 people a day. Bicycles kill 2.7 a day.
Crossing the street kills 16 people a day. Murder by gun kills 30 people a day—mostly by two ethnic groups. Mass shootings kill .3 people a day. Accidents kill 465 a day. Drug overdoses kill 192 a day.
Cowardice, emotional hysteria, and political correctness do not solve problems—and they are a threat to the US Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Oh, and did I mention the murder rate today is half of what it used to be?—contrary to Fake News propaganda?
