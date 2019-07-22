On assignment in late May of 2003, I attended Sacramento High School’s reunion for its Class of June 1941. Ninety-two members of that class filled the Dante Club for their 62-year reunion.
Of the original 564 graduates at that time, 196 were deceased, according to research by the reunion committee.
An honored guest that afternoon was SHS alum Kevin Johnson, who went on to play basketball at the University of California and in the NBA for Cleveland and Phoenix, where he became an All-Star point guard for the Suns.
Before he served two eventful terms as mayor of Sacramento, Johnson was involved with founding a project called St. Hope, with the intention of revitalizing Sacramento High as a charter school.
My report from June 2003:
As a proud alum of Sacramento High School, Kevin Johnson addressed the 62nd anniversary reunion of the Sac High Class of 1941 with more on his mind than obligatory greetings.
When Johnson, a 1983 SHS graduate finished his 12-year NBA career, spent primarily with the Phoenix Suns, he returned to Sacramento and found his old high school being sanctioned by the state and targeted for closure.
“My grandfather was a sheet metal worker who graduated from Sacramento High School in 1935. My mother graduated from Sacramento High School in 1966. So I’m third generation Sacramento High School,” Johnson explained. “One lesson I learned from my grandfather was: ‘Don’t stand on the sidelines when something’s going on that you don’t like.’”
On each table at the Dante Club, there was a stack of information booklets for St. Hope Corporation, an organization formed by Johnson to breathe life back into Sacramento High as a charter school.
“We’re looking at that as an opportunity,” Johnson said of the proposed closing of SHS. “We think Sacramento High School will open up in the fall of 2003, it will not miss a beat, and it’ll be better than ever. We’re trying to restore it to its rightful place – those glory years.”
Johnson has big plans for revitalizing the school, which opened in 1856. Along with general core courses, programs will be offered for schools of the arts, business, health, journalism, mathematics, public service and engineering and science.
“I’ve always felt that Sacramento is such a special community; that if you were ever doing anything very positive in the community, that Sacramento would be very supportive. That’s because of places like Sacramento High School; they have so much tradition,” Johnson said. “1941… look at the turnout that they get from their graduating class 62 years later. It’s that pride, that commitment, that association, that we believe we can tap into, and they (the alumni) can now share and play a role in the shaping of the next generation.”
Johnson told the gathering that the goal of St. Hope is to make Sacramento High School “one of the finest urban high schools in America.”
“There are five pillars we believe our success will be built on – high expectations, choice and commitment, service to others, focus on results and more time. We believe that if you lift expectations, young people will work hard and become anything they want. That’s what we have to bring back to that community,” Johnson said. “We want to recruit an already incredible alumni base, and it starts with you.”
Enclosed with the information booklet was a fundraising form, with contribution options ranging from $50 to $100,000. Sacramento businessman Marvin “Buzz” Oates checked the box that said “other” and donated $500,000 to the cause.
“You set a great example for us,” Johnson said to Oates. “I know that sometimes people don’t always understand you, but we do. And we appreciate you.”
“With Fred Anderson (deceased) being in the class, I donated $500,000 to St. Hope in his name,” Oates said. “I think Kevin Johnson is starting something great, and I just want to be a part of it.
“I told Kevin, ‘You should show up at every reunion, because I think it’s important that he let people know that the future of Sacramento High School will be better than the past.”
“I’m very impressed with Kevin and what he’s done in Oak Park,” T. George Smith of the Class of ’41 said. “I’m a little nervous about the charter school at Sac High, as many of the members of the Class of ’41 are. We’re interested in seeing how it works.”
After completing his comments to the Class of ’41, Johnson recited a cheer that transposed their generations: “Repeat after me: ‘Fight Dragons fight… purple and white!’”
And the 62nd anniversary reunion was off and running.
