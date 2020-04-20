In wave one, more than 80 million Americans received their stimulus relief payments via direct deposit. For the rest, the IRS plans to begin issuing paper checks next week. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, American spends on average $660 a month on food and $1675 on housing. Since early March 22 million unemployment applications have been filed, many think the $1,200 per adult and $500 per child stimulus check was a start but there needs to be more. Have you received your check? To track your check click here.
