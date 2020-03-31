My child attended a charter school, and I am thankful Arizona has so many school choice options, but the Legislature needs to ensure our tax dollars are being used to responsibly benefit our state.
Just giving parents our tax dollars without any expectation that we see results is absurd, and then to allow people to take our tax dollars and use them out of state is incredibly irresponsible. I support families making choices to benefit themselves, but that doesn’t mean we all have to pay for everyone’s choices. Especially when they don’t want transparency and public oversight of those dollars.
So this is why I support the Save Our Schools Act, which will finally reign in the absurdity of our politicians who want to shield our tax dollars from public accountability to serve special interests. It will ensure Arizona’s public education tax dollars are being invested in Arizona, and provide priority to families with special needs students.
It’s up to all of us to ensure our public dollars are used for public benefits.
Tracy Hamilton, Apache Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.