This is my world. All things considered, it’s a pretty good place to be. Last fall, my husband and I decided that, with our home equity finally built to a reasonable sum, we should invest in landscaping our large corner lot and put in a pool. It’s almost done, and it’s amazing. I didn’t realize at the time, just how much I would appreciate it.
In early March, with awareness of the pandemic growing, our staff “here” at The News, made the decision to work from home. We continue to interact throughout the day, texting over Microsoft Team Chat pretty much the same way we would banter and bounce ideas around the office when we were sitting close enough to communicate with nothing more than a raised voice.
Of course, other than the occasional video chat, we don’t hear each other’s voices anymore.
My home office faces the street. It stays pretty quiet through the day, other than the occasional Amazon van or UPS truck making a delivery. Apparently, I’m not the only one who engages in online retail therapy for distraction – and Tylenol. I had to go online to find Tylenol.
The SRP guy came by last week to replace our meter. When I opened the front door, he jumped back, regaining his proper social distancing. Or maybe I just scared him. I haven’t worn makeup since I started working from home. And my hair is usually in a somewhat disheveled ponytail. Still, it was nice to have a visitor. Maybe I should order pizza.
In the evenings, my husband and I sit outside, enjoying our new backyard. Or sometimes we watch TV. His schedule hasn’t changed at all, because he works as a truck driver for a construction-related business. He spends his whole day isolated within the cab of his semi…as usual.
So, this is my world. It’s comfortable. It’s nice. It’s almost normal. Almost.
There is always a hovering sense of awareness – an imminent danger that my brain has difficulty accepting, even as I read and write about it all day. Beyond my four walls; my fortress; this amazing world – an invisible killer lurks.
When I do need to leave the gates of my own Alexandria on a supply run, risking the lung-crushing zombie disease outside, I encounter humans from other small fortress colonies; many armored with masks and gloves (as am I), while others face the tiny foe brazenly bare-faced, but wary. All eyes, whether peering from above cloth and drawstrings or looking down their nose, nervously swivel, checking their distance. Can I reach that can of beets (the only canned vegetable left on the shelf) without breaking the six-foot barrier? Should I bother to look down the paper goods aisle?
(Yes, I do miss "The Walking Dead," which wisely, but annoyingly postponed the final episode of the season to an indeterminate date when they can safely get together to finish producing the show.)
Some stores are counting people as they go in and as they go out, limiting the number of customers in the store at any given time. They’ve increased cleaning and disinfecting regimens, and they make announcements on the intercom to remind people of social distancing protocols. They’ve marked 6’ spaces at the checkouts, so that people know where to safely queue. But the cashiers wear neither gloves nor masks. Who said the world outside our four walls had to make sense?
It hasn’t made sense for a few years now.
But I do hope this particular episode of “As the World Turns” ends soon. Trish Barwick-Hoagland, Trish Beltran, Shandi Bartnett: I miss your faces, too.
