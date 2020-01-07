AJ trash pickup change. I am a RAD customer and received a bill for $50.00 to remove my trash cans because of the city is going with Republic Services. This was not my choice I should not be forced to pay this removal fee. The city of Apache Junction should be paying RAD for the removal of the cans.
Gary Taylor, Apache Junction
*Editor’s Note: As of 12/19, the city may be able to assist with can removal. For more information: 480-982-8002.
