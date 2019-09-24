Apache Junction enjoyed another strong effort from its boys and girls swim teams in a meet hosted on Sept. 19 at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center.

AJHS Coach Terry Hendron felt that both his boys and girls teams had their best meet of the year, adding, “We won several events, but we do not have the depth as many teams do to score more team points."

The Prospectors hosted Gilbert Christian, Gilbert Arete Prep, and Avondale St John Paul II. The boys team took second place behind Gilbert Christian. The girls were also second, but to Arete Prep.

Eight swimmers on the girls team swam their personal best time. Katelyn Beazley dropped 9 seconds in the 200 intermediate with a time of 2.43.28. Chloe Krueger beat her 100 freestyle time by 6 seconds, finishing in 1:07.43. Madisyn Wood swam her fastest time of the year in the 100 backstroke (1:04.00). Eriko Hendrickson, Ava Scalmato, Reece Tavares, Bella Vasquez, and Emily Lecher all swim their personal best times in their freestyle events.

The 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay was the highlight of the night for the boys teams, as both relays took first place.

The boys medley relay team of Adam Belscher (backstroke), Jake Washburn (breaststroke), Brady Williams (butterfly) and Seth Peterson (freestyle) dropped 4 seconds from their previous best. They swam a 1.49.00, exceeding the state automatic qualifying time.

The boys 200 freestyle, consisting of the same boys, swam a personal best time of 1.38.4. This time meets the provisional state qualifying time, but is a second off the automatic time.

Pictured: AJHS boys medley relay team. From left Seth Peterson, Jake Washburn, Adam Belscher, Brady Williams. (Photo by Daniel Dullum)