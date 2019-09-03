Apache Junction boys golf showed gradual improvement over its first three meets of the season. The Prospectors shot a team-low 54 while defeating McClintock and Tempe.
AJHS 74 points vs. Desert Ridge
6. Cameron Hazelhorst. +14 (49, nine holes)
7. Alric Branscom, +18 (53)
8. Dylan Corbett, +19 (54)
9. Zach Kinion, +25 (60)
10. David Church, +34 (69)
AJHS 80 points vs. Coronado and Saguaro
6 (tie). Dylan Corbett, +17 (52)
Cameron Haselhorst, +17 (52)
9. Alric Branscom, +21 (56)
10. Zach Kinion, +25 (60)
11. David Church, +26 (61)
AJHS 54 points vs. McClintock and Tempe
2 (tie). Dylan Corbett, +10 (45)
Cameron Haselhorst, +10 (45)
4. Zach Kinion, +12 (47)
5. Alric Branscom, +22 (57)
6. David Church, +24 (59)
