Phoenix Arcadia’s heavy-hitting attack was too much for Apache Junction on Sept. 17, as the Titans earned a three-game non-region sweep at the AJHS gym.

Arcadia prevailed 25-15, 25-11, 25-16.

“It is great to be back,” Lady Prospectors Coach Regan Roach said. It was her first match at the helm after a brief personal absence. “It’s good to be back in the gym again.”

With its size and experience advantages, Arcadia (2-1) hammered relentlessly at the Lady Prospectors defense. Zora Carrier and Madelyn Knee each had seven kills, followed by Lauren Sayre with six and Grace Koss with four. Vania Mendez, Diana Thies and Jaclyn Reid each added three kills.

Carrier had four of Arcadia’s 10 service aces.

“Our girls didn’t back off. They really stepped up and tried to engage the whole way,” Coach Roach said. “It’s one of those rough moments where I told them, ‘I don’t know what to say to you right now.’

“Arcadia was very disciplined at what they did, and how they moved the ball and passed the ball. Our girls just kept going. I told them that ‘tomorrow, we’ll do better,” she continued. “I think as a player, you realize what you need to work on. I can tell them as a coach what they need to work on. But until you really see that on the court, it’s tough to learn.”

Haley Loftis led AJHS (4-9) with three kills, with Mady Roach, Allison Lopez, Ellie Crisp and Caris Bishop next with two each. Brooke Gordon and Memarie Gallegos each added one kill apiece.

The Lady Prospectors host Tempe Marcos de Niza on Thursday.