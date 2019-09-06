Apache Junction suffered its second loss of the 4A football season Friday (Sept. 6), as Canyon del Oro defeated the Prospectors 35-9 at Oro Valley.

The Dorados (3-0) jumped to a 21-6 first quarter lead, but Coach Vance Miller said the Prospectors gave them a tough game, despite having 22 varsity players suited up, along with 10 junior varsity players due to injuries.

“The game was a lot closer than the score would indicate,” Miller said. “Our defense had them contained for the most part, and we often had them wrapped up in the backfield. But (CDO) broke some big plays.

“We had great coverage tonight, but they definitely ‘out-athleted’ us. The 22 varsity kids we had suited up played their tails off. The big thing is, we came out of it healthy.”

Scoring for the Prospectors was Ethan Labrue on a 4-yard touchdown run, and Jordan Morris kicked a 28-yard field goal.

“Overall, we played a clean game. We didn’t have any turnovers, and (CDO) had one,” Miller said. “We controlled the game really well, but we have no depth. If we were healthy, we could maybe beat them five out of 10 times.”

The Prospectors (1-2) host Casa Grande Vista Grande on Friday. The Spartans (0-3) have suffered losses to Tucson Cholla (21-7), Tucson Amphitheater (7-0) and Tucson Sahuaro (55-0).

JV UPDATE

Apache Junction had a big second half on Sept. 5, as the Prospectors junior varsity rolled to a 42-21 win over Oro Valley Canyon del Oro at Davis Field.

Garrett Garcia and Gavin Limongello each scored two touchdowns for the Prospectors, while Doug Reh and Ethan Knox scored one TD apiece.

Aaron Edwards added a 2-point conversion run, while Chris Vaccaro converted 4 of 5 PAT kicks.

The AJHS JV is 2-0.

4A BLACK CANYON REGION FOOTBALL RESULTS FOR SEPT. 6

Bourgade Catholic 45, Phoenix Cortez 0

Phoenix Arcadia 50, Phoenix Washington 19

Glendale 48, Glendale Independence 21

Flagstaff 47, El Mirage Dysart 17

San Tan Valley Combs vs. Gilbert Mesquite