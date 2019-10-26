One year ago, Apache Junction traveled to Glendale and knocked off the then-No. 3-ranked Cardinals. One year later, Glendale not only got its revenge, but clinched the 4A Black Canyon Region football crown in the process.

The Cardinals held off a late AJHS charge and emerged with a 50-42 victory on Oct. 25 at Davis Field, clinching the region crown and the automatic 4A playoff berth.

“It’s big,” Cardinals Coach Rob York said after his team avenged a 53-52 loss to the Prospectors on Oct. 19, 2018. “I know for the coaching staff it’s big. We had a real good team last year and I felt we had a good shot to win the region. Home or away, it really don’t matter. It’s been 13 years since Glendale won a region title in football.

“That was the thought, that we needed to get on top of them early and get that little cushion,” he continued. “Getting up early on them was key for us. The AJ coach gave us a little motivation, saying we couldn’t score 49 on them. They thought they were going to put up 42 or 45 or 50 on us. So, our kids really took to that.”

Prospectors Coach Vance Miller said, “We didn’t expect that. Our defense has been stellar all season. We’ve played some good teams this season, and they never scored on us like this. It was a shock to our system.”

Apache Junction, meanwhile, turns its focus to its season finale on Nov. 1 at rival San Tan Valley Combs.

“The sting that’s the toughest for these guys to get over is that they’re not going to the playoffs this year and win the region,” Miller said. “That’s not settling for some of these three-year starters. That’s my challenge, to keep their spirits up. I told them to let this fester over the weekend.”

Kevin Daniels, who gained 166 rushing yards on 25 carries, put the Cardinals (7-2 overall, 4-0 region) ahead with a 5-yard touchdown run with 6:49 left in the first quarter. The Prospectors’ Gio Martinez blocked the PAT kick.

Apache Junction (6-3 overall, 3-1 region) took its only lead of the night at 7-6 on a first-down, 34-yard flea flicker pass from Gibson Limongello to Tommy Ryan. The score was set up by an interception by Jordan Digos.

After that, mistakes plagued the Prospectors. A Cardinals punt bounced off of an AJHS returner and was recovered by Glendale at the Prospector 30-yard line. With 12 seconds remaining in the quarter, Daniels scored from two yards out, Jaquel Bell caught a 2-point conversion pass, and the Cardinals regained the lead for good at 14-7.

Early in the second quarter, Apache Junction had runs of 35 and 20 yards for first downs that were negated by penalties and killed potential drives.

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot offensively,” Miller said. “We didn’t do ourselves any favors in the first half. Every time we had a big play, there was a holding call, or a false start. At halftime, one of the things we talked about was that we should have been ahead by two scores.

“When we came out in the second half, it was like a repeat of the first half. Defensively, we were doing okay, but we weren’t getting field position from our offense.”

Glendale and AJHS swapped touchdowns in the second quarter. The Prospectors pulled to within 14-13 on a 23-yard scoring pass from Limongello to Cameron Garcia. At 2:34 of the second, Glendale responded when Karima Edware broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing possession, Limongello scored on an 8-yard run, pulling the Prospectors to within 21-19. But the Cardinals built a 29-19 lead on Daniels’ third rushing touchdown, a 9-yard jaunt as time expired in the half.

Apache Junction was unable to capitalize on a Talon Izbicki interception at 6:41 of the third quarter. Just over four minutes later, Glendale quarterback Rocco Bruney’s 12-yard touchdown run extended the Cardinals’ lead to 36-19.

Limongello found Tommy Ryan with a 22-yard touchdown pass at 9:49 of the fourth quarter that cut the Prospectors’ deficit to 36-26. But 90 seconds later, Edware scored his second touchdown on a 13-yard run.

At 6:20 of the fourth, Chris Lohman caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Limongello. The AJHS quarterback converted a 2-point run, cutting Glendale’s lead to 43-34. An interception by Daveun Moton at the Glendale 27 snuffed out a Prospectors drive, setting up Daniels’ fourth touchdown, a 15-yard run with three minutes left.

Apache Junction kept the game close when Limongello fired his fourth touchdown pass, a 13-yard toss to Gauge Kimbrell with 1:36 to play. Lohman’s 2-point run brought the Prospectors to within 50-42. Morris’s onside kick got the desired high hop, but the Cardinals recovered and ran out the clock.

“It was a beautiful onside kick,” Miller said. “We fought for it and they came down with it. We had a flicker of hope, when it got that high bounce, that’s probably one of Jordan’s best onsides. We had some athletic guys going for it and I really thought they were going to come down with the ball.”

“Yeah, a little bit nervous right there, but we had our hands team out there, we work on this every week, so we were ready for it,” York said.

Limongello completed 22 of 39 passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also led AJHS rushers with 67 yards on 10 carries. Ryan caught five passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns, Garcia caught four passes 61 yards, and Morris gained 60 passing yards on five receptions.

Cass Casperson led the Prospectors defense with 11 tackles, followed by Ethan Wright and Gio Martinez with eight tackles each. Wright also had a sack.

Bruney was 9 of 22 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown plus two interceptions. Bell caught four passes for 97 yards, and the Cardinals gained 313 rushing yards.

Limongello said, “Not quite the way we wanted it, but we came out here, we battled hard, we wanted the win but came up a little short. But in the end, we’re family and we love each other.

Ryan said, “It was senior night and I did all I could just to try to get the win. Came up a little short, unfortunately.”

NEXT: COMBS

The Prospectors wrap up their 2019 season on Friday (Nov. 1), when they travel to San Tan Valley Combs.

The Coyotes are 5-4 overall, 3-1 in the region after defeating Phoenix Washington 31-21 on Oct. 25.

Coyotes quarterback Tre Buck has thrown for 1,793 yards (126 of 184) and 16 touchdowns. Running back Joey Jensen is averaging 9.3 yards per carry, while Buck averages 8.2 yards per carry.

Buck’s top targets are receivers Deven Mock, Jensen, Lucas Corriveau and Tanner Price.

“It’s a rivalry game, and it’s important,” Miller said. “Combs went through this last week when they’re season became basically over and their playoff hopes were gone. I’m sure they’re ramping up.

“We have to regroup over the weekend, and we want to win that Battle of Ironwood.”

Limongello added, “We’re looking forward to that. We’re hoping to win that one at their place.”