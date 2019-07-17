PHOENIX — The D-backs will celebrate the 50thanniversary of the first moon landing this Saturday, July 20 as the D-backs host the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. The first 20,000 fans at the D-backs game this Saturday will receive a Nick Ahmed on the Moon bobblehead, courtesy of Raytheon.

The Apollo 11 mission was a successful spaceflight in which the United States was the first to land two humans, Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, on the moon on July 20, 1969, at 1:17 p.m. (MST).

Dr. Justin Hagerty will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. He is the director of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Astrogeology Science Center in Flagstaff, which was established in 1963 to support the geologic training of the Apollo astronauts. Dr. Hagerty specializes in lunar research and has conducted analyses of rocks collected by the Apollo astronauts to create models for how the Moon formed and evolved over time.

Hagerty received an award from President Obama based on his work that used Apollo rocks to show a new model for how the Moon formed. He also used the Apollo rocks to show that an unexpected type of rock for the Moon (such as granite/rhyolite) is more common on the Moon than people previously thought possible.

Fans will be able to take their photo in front of a backdrop featuring “The Great Moment,” an oversized version of the Paul Calle artwork that is on display at the Scottsdale Museum of the West. Fans can also send their name to the moon and learn about the LunaH-Map Mission, including signs, a countdown clock and model that will be on display along the main concourse. One lucky fan will win a weekend trip to Flagstaff that includes passes to the Lowell Observatory and Festival of Science.

On July 20 only, fans will be able to get the Discovery Dog for $12 at Sweet Treat portables throughout the ballpark. The Discovery Dog features a chocolate-iced, long john donut, oreo churro, vanilla frozen yogurt, whipped cream, raspberry, dark chocolate and white chocolate sauces, topped with freeze-dried Neapolitan ice cream sandwich (Astronaut ice cream) pieces.

D-backs players Archie Bradley, Adam Jones and Nick Ahmed will wear custom, hand-painted cleats during batting practice that commemorate the 50thanniversary of the moon landing while also noting each player’s personal interests. The cleats were hand-painted by local artist Jordan Ragland and will be available to bid on online at dbacks.com/auctions to benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

Prior to the game, fans can enjoy a Budweiser Discovery Reserve party beginning at 2 p.m. at Game Seven Grill. Budweiser Discovery Reserve is a limited-edition, American red lager brewed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon missions and the determination of the American spirit. Fans over the age of 21 will be able to sample the special lager.

Saturday’s game is also part of the kids free weekend offer in which fans can receive up to two free kids tickets with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket for select sections in the ballpark. For more information about Saturday’s celebration, visit dbacks.com/space.