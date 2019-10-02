This is my final MLB pod contribution of the regular season to SportsTalk at Sports Radio Service, San Francisco. Topics include managerial comings and goings, and the Chicago Cubs' final over-the-air telecast on WGN-9, and why that's a huge marketing mistake over the long run. NOTE: At the time the podcast was recorded, the NL Central had yet to be decided...
