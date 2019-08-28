Despite a second-game scare, EduPrize-Gilbert emerged with a three-game sweep of Imagine Prep-Superstition in CAA volleyball on Aug. 27 at Panther Arena.

EduPrize won 25-16, 25-22, 25-15.

“I think we’re definitely going to use this as a wake-up call,” Prep Coach Charlyne Long said. “The girls are now aware that not every game will go as smoothly as our first one (a four-game win over West Phoenix).

“They know this feeling now, and they’re going to use it for motivation. I have no doubt in my mind.”

In game one, the Lady Panthers (1-1) trailed 9-2 early, then rallied to pull within 10-8. A string of hitting errors enabled EduPrize to build a 15-8 lead. Despite a brief run by Prep to cut its deficit to 19-13, the Eagles built a 10-point lead for game point, and won on a Prep hitting error.

Imagine Prep jumped to a 14-9 lead in the second game, sparked by a pair of Alayna Rhone kills, and two service aces each by Samantha Cannon and Karma Masbruch. EduPrize reeled off a seven-point run, including three service aces by Abigail Cook, giving the Eagles a 16-14 lead.

The Lady Panthers battled back to take a 17-16 lead, but a pair of Casey Norman kills put EduPrize ahead to stay at 20-17. Prep did pull to within 23-22 before Norman’s ace ended the game.

EduPrize jumped to a 13-6 lead in game three, eventually building a 22-12 lead and ending the match on a pair of service aces.

“We definitely need to work on covering, our hitters and blockers must do better on tips,” Long said. “We’re good in the back row, but we have to be a bit quicker in the front row.

“So, now we know, and we’ll address this in practice.”

Two matches in, Long sees the loss to EduPrize as “a learning experience.”

“We definitely needed this.”

After a road trip to Queen Creek on Friday to face Heritage Gateway, the Lady Panthers host Mesa Sequoia Charter on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Imagine Prep-Surprise on Thursday, Sept. 5.