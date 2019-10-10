Garret Garcia scored five of Apache Junction’s eight touchdowns on Wednesday (Oct. 9), leading the Prospectors to a 52-0 JV-B football win over El Mirage Dysart at Davis Field.

Garcia made three catches for 146 yards, all for touchdowns. He caught scoring passes of 54, 57 and 35 yards from Gavin Limongello, along with a 40-yard touchdown run and a 42-yard interception TD return.

AJHS led 33-0 after one quarter and 39-0 at halftime.

Chris Vaccaro scored on an interception return, and converted four PAT kicks. Evan DeVriese caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Limongello, and Brock Scruggs ran for an 11-yard TD.

Carter Erschen led the Prospectors JV-B defense with four solo tackles, one sack and three tackles-for-loss. Garret Garcia and Brock Scruggs each had two tackles.

Limongello completed 6 of 7 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. He was also AJHS’s leading rusher with 51 yards on three carries. Erschen gained 42 yards on four attempts.

The Prospectors JV-B team travels to Phoenix Cortez on Oct. 16 for a 6 p.m. contest.