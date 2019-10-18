Senior Night was a resounding success for Imagine Prep-Superstition on Oct. 17, as the Panthers used a big first quarter to coast to a 42-0 CAA 8-man football victory over Yuma Harvest Prep at Prospector Park.

Prior to the game, the team dedicated the contest to teammate Adrian Urquijo, and assistant coach Lance Uehling, whose father recently passed away. Senior players Urquijo, Joel Garcia, Seth Highstreet, Jason Morgan, Kristian Davis and Jeremy Brigham were recognized prior to the game, along with senior cross country runner Anna Robinson.

“Tonight was a big night, not just for us,” Highstreet said. “We weren’t playing as individuals; we were playing as a team. We’re playing for Adrian, who’s in the hospital, and we’re playing for Coach Lance’s dad who passed away. This was more than a victory for us, so I’m just glad we came out here and got the win.

“We’ve still got one more game ahead of us, and the playoffs.”

Davis said, “Glory to God. This team sticks together, and we fought together. The seniors led, but the team won.”

Panthers Coach Jeremy Brigham said, “The team decided on their own to dedicate the game to (Urquijo and Coach Uehling). I thought it was a real good team-building experience.

“I feel like, from where we started to where we’re going, those pieces of a family are coming together that we’re trying to instill in these guys. I was impressed that they stepped up for Coach Lance and Adrian.”

The Panthers (4-2) led 36-0 after the first quarter, and extended their lead to 42-0 in the third over the Eagles (1-6). IPS opened the scoring at 8:53 of the opening period when Aiden Bridge ran in from five yards out. Two and a half minutes later, Highstreet scored on a 10-yard run.

Steven Shinburg’s fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff put the Panthers at the Harvest Prep 42. On first down, Highstreet connected with Davis on a 42-yard scoring pass at 6:19 of the quarter. Another fumble recovery by Imagine Prep set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Morgan with 3:41 left, making it 30-0.

Josue Rodriguez made the first of his two fumble recoveries to set up Highstreet’s 10-yard touchdown run at 2:28 of the opening quarter. In the third quarter, Rodriguez caught a 12-yard scoring pass from freshman quarterback Shinburg to complete the scoring.

“It was good to see what some of the young guys can do out there in a game situation,” Coach Brigham said. “You don’t get to see some of that unless it’s in a live game.”

Highstreet carried 10 times for 111 rushing yards, and was 5 of 7 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown. Morgan gained 58 rushing yards on four carries, and caught one pass for 17 yards. Davis caught two passes for 45 yards and a TD, and Tynley Floyd made two catches for seven yards.

“Our defense was great and our running game really stepped up,” Coach Brigham said. “Tynley has been working her tail off all year. One of her catches was a tough one. She ran a nice slant and caught it in traffic. That was really impressive. And Jocelyn Watson stepped in on defense and did well too.”

NEXT: EL DORADO

The Panthers wrap up their regular season with a visit to Chandler El Dorado. The Wolverines were 1-5 after the games of Oct. 11.

“I know they have a couple of good running backs, so we have to learn from this, and be happy for a couple of days, but be ready to focus on El Dorado,” Coach Brigham said.