Samantha Cannon has been playing volleyball for Imagine Prep-Superstition since seventh grade. Along with teammate Isabell Snow, they were recognized on the Lady Panthers’ Senior Night on Oct. 15.

“You just build a team, and you get a family you never know you were going to get,” Cannon said following ASU Prep Poly’s three-game sweep over IPS. “Throughout the years, you get different families, different sisters throughout the years. You just continue to watch the players you play with grow. It’s so good to watch.

“It’s been great to be captain and watch these guys grow. It makes me feel good, because it feels good to be able to help other people.”

Cannon, who led IPS with seven kills in her final match, said she would like to attend Ohio State, and if that doesn’t pan out, there’s Plan-B.

“Then I would attend GCU or somewhere in the area, like a community college for a couple of years, then go to a university,” Cannon said. “My first choice, if I can’t go to Ohio State, would be Cal State University. I want to take up psychology, study of the brain.

“One summer, I started looking up mental disorders and how they work, and why the chemical balance in your brain reacts to different things.”

Snow missed much of the season due to a knee injury, but was on hand to support her teammates.

“I was really proud of the girls. It was tough, because I wished I could jump in there and play with them,” Snow said. “But I was really happy to be on this team with them. They really improved.

“It was fun. I loved it. I wish I could do it again. I had great days, and I had my friend Sam with me the entire time – she’s been with me since Day One!”

Snow wants to attend the University of Arizona to become a chiropractor.

“I’ve always liked being able to give massages, and I’d like take that to another step. I want to be able to help others. My whole family has back issues, so I want to help them out too.”

Following the 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 defeat in their season finale, Coach Charlyne Long expressed disappointment over the Lady Panthers’ 5-9 record, but also found positives to build on.

“I felt this season went really well, and we grew a lot as a team,” Long said. “It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but we played hard, we played well as a team.

“There were a few things that we all wished we could have improved on,” she added. “We have a great group of girls, and we had only two seniors, so we can build on this for next season.”