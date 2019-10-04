Apache Junction remained undefeated in 4A Black Canyon Region volleyball with victories over El Mirage Dysart and Glendale, leaving the Lady Prospectors one-half game out of first place in the region.

AJHS swept Glendale 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 on Oct. 3 at the AJHS gym.

The Cardinals are 1-10 on the season, 1-3 in Black Canyon Region play. It was the third consecutive win for AJHS (11-17-1 overall, 3-0 region).

“It goes back to setting small goals,” AJHS Coach Regan Roach said. “We’re really focusing on that, and making sure that whatever the score is, that we meet those small goals. If we don’t do that, we tend to relax, and we can’t play that way.”

The Lady Prospectors rotated in its entire bench for most of games two and three against Glendale.

“I think both teams try to focus on getting their starting lineups going, and making sure you’re perfecting that,” Coach Roach said. “But at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen. We’ve dealt with injuries and illness already this season, so giving those other players playing time is very important.”

On Oct. 1, Apache Junction traveled to the West Valley and earned a 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 sweep over Dysart (3-19 overall, 1-4 region).

“We lost to Dysart last year, and this year, we went in thinking that we have to step up our game, focus on what our job is,” Coach Roach said. “Again, it was those small goals that helped us get that win.”

Coach Roach also noted that senior middle blocker Emily Reynolds is expected to return to the AJ lineup “ASAP.” Reynolds has been sidelined with an ankle injury

“Emily got through part of a practice on Wednesday,” Coach Roach said. “She’s getting there. It just takes some time for her to be able to jump and move.

“I know Emily is super excited to be playing again soon. She’s definitely missed on that front row, because that’s her net. Nobody is supposed have the ball on that net, and if you get close to her net, she’ll make you give up that ball. That’s how she plays. We have a tournament coming up where she might be able to get a couple of rotations in, so we can see how she does.”

Going into Tuesday’s match at Phoenix Cortez, the Lady Prospectors are ranked No. 35 in the latest AIA 4A power poll.

4A BLACK CANYON REGION STANDINGS

Region 4A Overall

Combs 4-0 5-6 5-6

Apache Junction 3-0 4-6 4-6

Cortez 2-1 3-6 3-7

Glendale 1-3 1-9 1-10

Dysart 1-4 2-11 2-11

Washington 0-3 0-8 0-9

NOTE: The AIA does not count in-season tournament games for power points or the overall record.