Apache Junction won its first power point volleyball match of the season on Tuesday (Sept. 10), as the Lady Prospectors swept visiting Casa Grande Vista Grande 25-17, 25-13, 26-24.

The Lady Prospectors improved to 4-7 overall with the 4A non-region win.

“We found ourselves playing below our level. That’s something we talked about pregame and the time outs,” AJHS Interim Coach Tim McKee said. “As we go forward, we want to make sure our mental focus stays acute and aware, and that’s where we’re struggling.

“We talk about that in our practices, and it’s one of the most important things we need to do when we play a caliber team that might not be at our level. We have to keep our mental aspect to the game sharp, and play our game.”

Addison Cooksey led Apache Junction with six kills, followed by Haley Loftis and Ellie Crisp with four each, and three apiece by Mady Roach and Memarie Gallegos.

Loftis served three aces, while Cooksey, Gallegos and Caris Bishop had two each.

AJHS used mostly reserves in the third game of the match.

“That was a goal, to work some of the younger kids in,” McKee said. “We struggled a little bit on the court because many of them aren’t used to playing with each other, and communication was a little bit of an issue. But I wanted them to get some game experience to see what that’s like.”

Carlee Meiner and Katie Argomaniz led the Lady Spartans with four kills each. Vista Grande slipped to 0-3 overall.

COCONINO TOURNAMENT

The Lady Prospectors won three matches at the Coconino Invitational Tournament, Sept. 6-7, in Flagstaff.

AJHS defeated Sedona Red Rock 25-21, 25-17; Flagstaff Northland Prep Academy 31-29; and Red Rock 30-28. The Lady Prospectors lost to Goodyear Estrella Foothills, Page (twice), Flagstaff, and Holbrook.

“We didn’t play real well on the first day; we were in a very tough pool with Estrella Foothills, Flagstaff and Page. Estrella and Flagstaff eventually played for the championship,” McKee said. “But on Saturday, we kind of woke up and went 3-and-2 in some tough games. The girls played better and it was a much better performance.”

McKee said the team accomplished much of what it wanted to in the Coconino Tournament.

“We didn’t know who we’d face in pool play until we got there,” McKee said. “We saw how good they were, and we were able to get everybody in to get some playing time. We worked on some things to get the kinks out and get some needed experience.”