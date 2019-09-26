In a match that was finished in less than an hour, Apache Junction opened 4A Black Canyon Region play with a three-game sweep of Phoenix Washington Sept. 26 at the AJHS gym.

The Prospectors won 25-4, 25-11, 25-5. AJHS improved to 9-16 overall, while the Rams are winless in 10 matches.

“Coming in, we knew what to expect,” Lady Prospectors Coach Regan Roach said. “We started out the first game at 5-2 and went from there. But there were a few moments in that third set where we struggled with our focus. They pulled it back together, and it was a way for us to push a little bit harder.”

“Our problem, this season, has been that we play to the level of whoever we’re playing. I told them that going into state that that’s not going to be acceptable.

“They’ll have to figure out that they have to play every game like it’s a state game. We’re trying to implement some small goals along the way to get them to their bigger goals.”

Noting the strength of AJHS’s pre-region schedule, Coach Roach said, “Our opposition just seems to be at one extreme or the other.”

“I feel that, as a staff, we’re just looking at it as getting ready for state. Obviously, when we get to state, we’re not going to be playing teams that can’t play volleyball. We’re going to be playing some brutal teams, so we’ll have to step up and play to the best of our ability.”

The blowout win gave Roach the opportunity to get all of her reserves valuable varsity playing time.

“There’s no better practice time than game-type situations,” she said. “Now, we have to keep practicing better and playing better. We’re going to implement some new stuff and run with it.”