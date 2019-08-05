After two trips to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo, Logan Reichwald of Apache Junction says he’s ready to compete against the big kids.

At nearly 6-foot-5, the 14-year-old Reichwald already fits in size-wise.

“I’ve been working on that since two years ago,” said Reichwald, the son of Thomas and Stacie Reichwald, who just finished eighth grade at Cactus Canyon Junior High.

Stacie explained, “He’s been riding bigger bulls and that’s been a big challenge for him in the junior high division.

“The average kid in his division is, maybe, 5-5 and 90 pounds. He’s almost 6-5 and 175 pounds! So a small bull isn’t going to buck the same, or he doesn’t have a place to put his legs that the smaller kids do. So, he’s itching to get on the bigger bulls.”

Logan added, “The bigger bulls teach you something each time you get on one.”

Logan Reichwald traveled to Huron, SD, June 23-29 to compete in the bull riding competition of the 15th annual NJHFR.

In Performance 3 of bull riding, Logan tied for sixth place with Thayne Elshere of Hereford, SD, with 63 points. In Performance 10, he tied for third with Hudson Bolton, Milan, TN, with 67.

Logan tied for 34th in the Go-Round with Elshere and Gabe Glines of Chadron, NE. He tied for 14th in Go-Round 2 at 67 points with Bolton.

“It was a fun experience, because there’s kids from Arizona,” Logan said. “And I’ve got the young up and comers, and I get to help them the way others helped me. It’s a good experience helping others. That’s one thing I like to do.

“There’s a lot of pro rodeo guys around, and a lot of cool judges.”

Logan Reichwald started riding bulls in 2015, and won nine championship buckles by 2017. He was the 2018 Arizona Jr. High Bull Riding State Champion. In September, he will be moving up to the high school division of the Arizona High School Rodeo Association.

Stacie Reichwald pointed out that there are benefits of participating in the NJHFR that go beyond the arena.

“Riders come from Australia, Canada, Mexico.” She said. “It’s not just the rodeo, it’s the friendships that you make. It’s such a community when you go there. The people we met message us on Facebook now, things like that.

“I don’t think there’s a state we’ve been in, where we haven’t had an open invitation to stay. It’s like, ‘Hey, if you’re rodeoing here, you can stay at our place. I know that in Australia, we have some invitations if we’re ever down there. Same in Mexico.”

Stacie said that Logan is slowly adjusting to his newfound notoriety; something he didn’t seek.

“For him to be 14 years old; they don’t know me or my husband, but we’ll walk into a place in Minnesota and we’ll hear, ‘Hey, aren’t you that kid from Arizona?’” she said.

Logan added, “It’s been a real cool experience, to go places and always meeting new people: ropers, bull riders, bareback riders, living the cowboy lifestyle. It’s getting my name out there throughout the world and the whole country.”

Stacie explained, “He’s very humble, Logan has a hard time handling that sometimes. He said, ‘People don’t want to hear about me.’ I told him, ‘yes son, they do.’

“Just the support he got at Nationals; our Facebook was going off the whole time with people we didn’t know two years ago when we started this.”

To go to the national rodeo, it cost, according to Stacie, “about $5,000 this year.”

“When Logan rodeos for the Junior High Rodeo Association, they pay for his entry to Nationals and give him a nice jacket – a lot of organizations and states don’t do that.

“He can spend $200 a month just on entries, that doesn’t count equipment up, Spear J Cattle Company sponsors him and got him started in this.”

Another thing about Spear J Cattle, if people want to learn, I’m there every Thursday (practice night at the Hitching Post), and I’m willing to help anyone learn. That’s how I got started - from the people there,” Logan said.

“I don’t know everything about bull riding, but everything I’ve learned, I like to pass it along and teach them some basics.”

Stacie added, “It’s neat as a parent to see how other kids want to learn from him.”