The Apache Junction High School NJROTC unit traveled to Glendale on January 15 and competed in a 10K relay. Teams consisted of six members, with four males and two females, alternating with a mile plus run.
Multiple teams from five schools competed in the hotly contested race in pursuit of the coveted traveling trophy. Apache Junction’s “A” team alternated the lead with Independence High School on several occasions before finally coming out on top by 10 yards. Independence had won the annual championship five years in a row prior to January 15.
Congratulations to the team: Hayden Pride, Hunter Norris, Brayden Vigil, Brady Williams, Chase Adam and Heather Quirk.
The AJHS NJROTC program has won numerous awards and has been designated by the Navy as one of the top programs in the nation. The program offers cadets a year round educational opportunity with training and trips to military bases such as San Diego and Pearl Harbor Hawaii during breaks and the summer months. Due partially to declining enrollment, however, AJHS is in danger of losing the JROTC program unless more students join. AJHS students can sign up now for the spring semester.
The JROTC program started in 1916 and AJHS received a unit in 1996. Congress currently limits the program to 3,500 high schools. No new schools are being funded and 600 schools are currently on the Navy waiting list for the program. For more information contact LCDR Gary Lock at glock@goaj.org or call 480-982-1110 ext. 5347.
