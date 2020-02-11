The AJHS Boys Soccer Team celebrated their Senior Night on Monday, February 10, with a win over Combs High School (San Tan Valley) in overtime, AJHS 3 to COMBS 2.
AJHS Boys Soccer Wins on Senior NIght
- Belinda Buhrig,District Athletic Administrative Assistant, AJHS
