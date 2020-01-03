In the classroom and on the field, the 2019-2020 AJHS Boys Varsity Soccer team is always working hard. After starting the regular season 2-0-0, the boys took time out to show their compassion and appreciation for their community.
Recently, a group of players assisted the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse (CAAFA)with sorting and displaying Christmas gifts for a special group of children and their families who have been affected by domestic violence. The mission of CAAFA is “to empower individuals, families and communities to be free from abuse through collaboration, prevention, awareness and support.”
Thank you to Ray Villa and his wonderful staff for allowing the boys the opportunity to put character into action.
For coaches who don’t think there’s time to inject community service into training regimens, I contend, no amount of sprints, drills or practice can replace what these boys gained in camaraderie and character development. #WeAreAJ
