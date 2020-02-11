Zachary Langenbach, a senior at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, knows how to score. The student athlete and scholar received a $25,500 scholarship from Monmouth College in Illinois. The scholarship was for football and academics.
Langenback was named defensive player of the region and first team linebacker and long snapper for two years running. Zach said he chose the small, nationally-ranked liberal arts college, because it was the best fit for football and what he wants to do after college.
“I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for their support,” said Langenbach. “I am proud to a Prospector and will always carry a little bit of that with me as I move forward.”
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted online for all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
